Amazon to open 100 new Operations buildings in Sept; to hire 100,000 employees

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:31 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday said it is hiring 100,000 new full and part-time employees throughout the U.S. and Canada in addition to the 33,000 job openings for corporate and tech positions announced earlier this month.

The new associates will be employed across its network of fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sortation centers and the 100 operations buildings that the e-retailer will open this month. The hiring is already underway and in select cities, Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to USD 1,000 to new hires.

Apart from the starting wage of at least USD 15 per hour, the full-time employees will get other benefits including health, vision and dental insurance from day one, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and access to training programs like the Career Choice which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

"We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites. Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety. Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we're providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners," said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon.

The Seattle-based company has already opened over 75 new fulfillment, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. and Canada in 2020 alone. Last week, Amazon announced 33,000 corporate and tech jobs and 20,000 free career coaching sessions to support job seekers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

