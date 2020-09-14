"We won't be played", EU tells China's Xi

"We won't be played", EU tells China's XiReuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:26 IST
The European Union's chairman told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that the bloc would no longer be taken advantage of and demanded a fairer relationship in trade.
"Europe needs to be a player, not a playing field," European Council President Charles Michel told reporters following a video summit with Xi.
"We want more fairness. We want a more balanced relationship that also means reciprocity and a level playing field."
