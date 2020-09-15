Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTube jumps onto short-video bandwagon, launches 'Shorts' in India 

Competition in the short-video space in the country continues to intensify with YouTube being the latest entrant in the segment with its 'Shorts' offering as the Google-owned platform attempts to fill the void created after the ban of TikTok in India. YouTube said it is starting to test new tools for creators and artists with its early beta in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:39 IST
YouTube jumps onto short-video bandwagon, launches 'Shorts' in India 
YouTube Logo Image Credit: ANI

Competition in the short-video space in the country continues to intensify with YouTube being the latest entrant in the segment with its 'Shorts' offering as the Google-owned platform attempts to fill the void created after the ban of TikTok in India. In a blog post, YouTube said it is building YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience (15 seconds or less), for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using their mobile phones. "Over the next few days in India, we're launching an early beta of Shorts with a handful of new creative tools to test out. This is an early version of the product, but we're releasing it now to bring you — our global community of users, creators, and artists — on our journey with us as we build and improve Shorts," it added. YouTube said it will continue to add more features and expand to more countries in the coming months as it learns from users' feedback. On June 29, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese links, including the popular short video platform TikTok, terming these apps prejudicial to the sovereignty of the country. Since then, several homegrown apps have been launched in the country, including Roposo, Chingari, Josh (Dailyhunt), and Moj (ShareChat). Facebook's Instagram, too, has launched 'Reels' within its app to cash in on the spurt in usage of such platforms after the TikTok ban.

According to analysts, while the ban has opened up opportunities for players to accelerate growth, they need to ensure good user experience and engagement on their platforms to be successful. YouTube said over the years, its platform has enabled creators to share their voices, who have found an audience of more than two billion people.

"User-generated short videos were born on YouTube starting with our first upload, a short 18-second video 'Me at the zoo'. As technology advances, creators and artists can now take advantage of the incredible power of smartphones to easily create and publish high-quality content wherever they are in the world," it said. The company said its team is focused on building its foundation across three main areas - create, getting discovered, and watching. YouTube said it is starting to test new tools for creators and artists with its early beta in India. This includes a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the option to record with music from a large library of songs, speed controls, and a timer and countdown to easily record, hands-free.

"We also recently rolled out a prominent new spot for the create icon on Android, starting in India. We'll continue to expand to iOS devices and in more countries soon. You can also expect more creation features in the coming months," it added.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

deAsra crosses 100,000 small business platform users, announces the Back on Track Program

PUNE, India, Sept. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- deAsra Foundation is now a family of 100,000 dePreneurs - small business users of the deAsra platform resources and services. In the journey of reaching the 100K milestone, deAsra feels happy to sha...

Two from UP killed in Dehradun road crash

Two persons from Uttar Pradesh died on the spot when a truck hit their motorcycle in Clement Town area here on Tuesday, police said. The head-on collision between the two vehicles took place at a turn near Asharodi, they said.The deceased w...

Sharad Pawar urges Centre to rethink ban on export of onions

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and demanded that the Centre reconsider its sudden decision to ban the export of onions. Pawar tweeted Goyal assured him that the government will rethink the decisio...

OKAYA bags order from BHEL for power storage systems

Energy storage solution provider OKAYA on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from BHEL for commissioning power storage systems at three locations in Delhi. OKAYA will deploy lithium-ion-based battery energy storage system BESS solu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020