Sterlite Technologies to build optical fibre network for Airtel in 10 circles

Sterlite Technologies on Tuesday said it has teamed up with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network for the telco across 10 telecom circles. The modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver enhanced customer experience through scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth, the company said in a statement.

"STL...today announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build a modern optical fibre network for Airtel across 10 telecom circles," the statement said. The densely fiberised future-ready network will also form the foundation for many next-generation of services such as 5G, Fibre to The Home (FTTH), Internet of Things (IoT) and enterprise networks, it added.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has been a long-term partner to Airtel in the optical connectivity space. Commenting on the partnership, Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said, "This 5G-ready and high capacity network will enable us to provide faster delivery of new services, while delivering an enhanced user experience".

KS Rao, CEO - Network Services and Software, STL said the need for dense fiberisation will continue to grow on the back of investments in 5G, FTTH, data centres, and next-gen digital networks. "We are excited about this stronger and renewed strategic partnership with Airtel," Rao said.