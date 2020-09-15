Google Drive outages reported across the US

Tech Giant Google's file storage service Google Drive appeared to be experiencing a widespread service disruption on Tuesday (local time), with people reporting outages and other issues across the United States. According to CNET, the company said in a message on its G suite status dashboard posted at 7:29 am PT, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour."

People began reporting trouble with Google Drive around 6:45 am PT, according to the outage monitoring site DownDetector. While some said they were getting error messages, others reported that Google Drive wasn't loading at all. CNET reported that those affected also took to Twitter to vent frustration over the outage, with some noting that it was disrupting virtual learning. Many people are relying on Google Drive and other services to help with remote work and schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information. (ANI)