Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian smartphone users seek immersive audio experiences when it comes to content consumption during lockdown, reveals CMR study

With an upsurge in content consumption whether it is music, episodic content, gaming, or even UGC, consumers are now seeking infinitely better listening experiences, whenever and wherever they go and that’s where industry-leading innovations, such as Dolby are fulfilling consumer aspirations.” The study conducted across six cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Ahmedabad, was aimed at understanding how Indians are consuming content, the importance given to sound quality and what they seek going forward while purchasing their next smartphone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:27 IST
Indian smartphone users seek immersive audio experiences when it comes to content consumption during lockdown, reveals CMR study
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

CMR Study: Indian smartphone users consider audio quality as one of the most important factors in their next smartphone purchase, followed by Battery Life and Camera. Four in every five users feel Dolby Atmos would lead to increased video consumption.

Six in every seven users agree that Dolby Atmos would lead them to decide their music/video service subscription. 81% of smartphone gamers believe Dolby Atmos can enhance their gaming experience.

82% of smartphone users believe movies are best enjoyed with advanced technologies, such as Dolby Atmos. 16th September | NEW DELHI. In the neo normal, working remotely and staying indoors has become the norm. This homebound work & leisure economy has led to a significant rise in online video content consumption by the populace. This, in turn, has given rise to the demand for richer smartphone audio quality that consumers do not want to compromise on. To understand the changing consumer sentiment, CyberMedia Research (CMR) a front-runner in market research, partnered Dolby, a company with decades of expertise in delivering breakthrough audio & visual experiences to billions of people worldwide. The survey titled "What Audio Means for Indian Smartphone users?", revels consumer insights on audio for smartphones and consumer preference for object-based next-generation immersive audio technology like Dolby Atmos. According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, "The findings from the survey gave us an understanding of how consumer sentiments around smartphone audio are evolving with the times. There is increased awareness among users about Dolby Atmos and how it enhances audio quality for content experiences. With an upsurge in content consumption whether it is music, episodic content, gaming, or even UGC, consumers are now seeking infinitely better-listening experiences, whenever and wherever they go and that's where industry-leading innovations, such as Dolby are fulfilling consumer aspirations." The study conducted across six cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad, was aimed at understanding how Indians are consuming content, the importance given to sound quality, and what they seek going forward while purchasing their next smartphone. The study established for Indian smartphone users that Dolby Atmos is essential for an enhanced audio experience. Here are some of the most interesting study findings: 75% of smartphone users are aware of Dolby Atmos technology in smartphones and how it enhances audio experiences. Dolby Atmos-enabled content is a preference for the quality audio experience. Consumers believe that movies and episodic content are best enjoyed with Dolby Atmos constituting 82% and 77% respectively Better audio experience leads to increased content consumption. For instance, (70%) of consumers believe that Dolby Atmos enhances the overall listening experience with (81%) users agreeing that it leads to increased content consumption Four in every five users use audio during gaming and believe Dolby Atmos can enhance the experience.

84% smartphone users (six in every seven) believe that Dolby Atmos would lead them to decide their music/video service subscription. Note for Editors: The CMR study titled "What Audio Means for Indian Smartphone Users?" is based on a digital survey covering 1012 respondents, across six cities of India, namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, covering the age groups of 18 to 40, and socio-economic levels of SEC A and B. The study was conducted in early to late August 2020. For results based on a randomly chosen sample of this size, there is 95% confidence that the results have a statistical precision of plus or minus 3% of what they would be if the entire population had been surveyed.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Barbados says it will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Barbados wants to remove Britains Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nations government has said. A former British colony that gained independence in 1966, Barbados has maintained a formal link with th...

Avon Launches New Brand Campaign: Watch Me Now

India Business Wire India Highlights new positioning that reflects the Avon of today and its purpose to transform womens lives for the better New brand identity to roll out globally across all markets to mark Avons 135th birthday Be...

Total tax collection till Sept 15 of this fiscal falls 22.5%: Income Tax sources.

Total tax collection till Sept 15 of this fiscal falls 22.5 Income Tax sources....

Ozone treaties ‘inspiring examples’ of political will, UN chief says on International Day

In a message, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres applauded the 1985 Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, its Montreal Protocol, and the Protocols Kigali AmendmentThe ozone treaties stand out as inspiring examples that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020