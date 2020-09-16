Aligarh jewellery shop loot: Suspected trio held after encounter in Noida

Three men, who allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Aligarh last week, were held in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday after an encounter with the police, officials said. The gunfight broke out on a road leading to Delhi around 4 pm when the trio were en route to the national capital on a motorcycle but were intercepted at a check post set up by the Sector 39 police station, the officials said. They have been identified as Saurabh, Mohit and Rohit, natives of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. They were injured in the gunfight and have been taken to a hospital for treatment, a police official said. "Prima facie, it has emerged that the trio was behind the daylight loot in the jewellery shop in Aligarh on September 11," the official said. Police said some stolen items and three country-made pistols have been recovered from them while their two-wheeler has been impounded. Further details and their criminal history are being looked into, the police said. Three men with face masks had entered the jewellery shop in Bannadevi area of Aligarh around 2 pm on September 11. Later, they held the store owner at gunpoint and looted jewellery worth Rs 36 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash, according to Aligarh police.

The daylight episode, which was caught in a CCTV camera, appeared straight out of a film scene where the trio had casually entered the shop that already had some customers. They were even offered sanitiser by one of the shopkeepers to clean their hands, preceding the loot in the busy market area.