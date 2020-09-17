PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Coca-Cola and rivals fail to meet plastic pledges https://on.ft.com/2Rvq9Ia - Richard Branson to raise $400m for Spac https://on.ft.com/32E5acB

- Sony goes into battle against Xbox with new PlayStations https://on.ft.com/3hDMGgL - Snowflake doubles in first trades after largest-ever software IPO https://on.ft.com/2H0hdbI

Overview - Coca-Cola Co and other drinks manufacturers have missed their own targets of recycling and use of recycled plastics with Coca-Cola Co being the worst offender, according to a campaign group—Changing Markets Foundation's report.

- Billionaire Richard Branson-backed blank-check company VG Acquisition Corp plans to raise up to $400 million through an initial public offering. - Sony Corp said on Wednesday it would launch PlayStation 5 console in November priced at $399 and $499 for a version with a disk drive.

- Shares of Snowflake Inc made their stock market debut on Wednesday and rose more than 160 percent above their IPO price.