IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

At the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2020, Samsung was honored with the Best-in-Show recognition along with 47 other awards including one Gold, four Silvers, four Bronzes, the South Korean technology giant said Thursday.

Samsung was recognized for its creativity in interactive design, advanced design concept and sustainability design that reflect the company's social values and a broad spectrum of professional expertise.

BESPOKE Family Hub UX clinched Gold for delivering user-centric experience and innovation while Silver was awarded to BESPOKE Refrigerator, Q950TS QLED 8K TV, The Serif Visual Identity System (VIS) and the Upcycling Solution for TV Packaging for its customizable packaging box.

BESPOKE Family Hub UX

Samsung's Upcycling Solution for TV Packaging has previously won the 2020 CES Innovation Awards for its innovative concept, contribution to environmental protection and raising awareness for recycling and upcycling.

Upcycling Solution for TV Packaging / Image Credit: Samsung

Further, the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone, Infinite Line Oven, The Sero Visual Identity System and Inclusive IoT, an advanced design concept for aiding people with hearing loss, received the Bronze awards.

Commenting on the recognition, Dontae Lee, Executive Vice President and the Head of Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics, said, "Design increasingly values interaction between products and user experiences. Samsung will continue to provide meaningful customer experiences and sustainable values with innovative technologies and differentiated designs."