Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

BESPOKE Family Hub UX clinched Gold for delivering user-centric experience and innovation while Silver was awarded to BESPOKE Refrigerator, Q950TS QLED 8K TV, The Serif Visual Identity System (VIS) and the Upcycling Solution for TV Packaging for its customizable packaging box.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-09-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:15 IST
IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2020, Samsung was honored with the Best-in-Show recognition along with 47 other awards including one Gold, four Silvers, four Bronzes, the South Korean technology giant said Thursday.

Samsung was recognized for its creativity in interactive design, advanced design concept and sustainability design that reflect the company's social values and a broad spectrum of professional expertise.

BESPOKE Family Hub UX clinched Gold for delivering user-centric experience and innovation while Silver was awarded to BESPOKE Refrigerator, Q950TS QLED 8K TV, The Serif Visual Identity System (VIS) and the Upcycling Solution for TV Packaging for its customizable packaging box.

BESPOKE Family Hub UX

Samsung's Upcycling Solution for TV Packaging has previously won the 2020 CES Innovation Awards for its innovative concept, contribution to environmental protection and raising awareness for recycling and upcycling.

Upcycling Solution for TV Packaging / Image Credit: Samsung

Further, the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone, Infinite Line Oven, The Sero Visual Identity System and Inclusive IoT, an advanced design concept for aiding people with hearing loss, received the Bronze awards.

Commenting on the recognition, Dontae Lee, Executive Vice President and the Head of Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics, said, "Design increasingly values interaction between products and user experiences. Samsung will continue to provide meaningful customer experiences and sustainable values with innovative technologies and differentiated designs."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

The future is cyborg: Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation

Nearly two thirds of people in leading Western European countries would consider augmenting the human body with technology to improve their lives, mostly to improve health, according to research commissioned by Kaspersky. As humanity journe...

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as Fed outlook lifts U.S. yields

The dollar firmed against major currencies on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserves upbeat assessment of the economic recovery and as its increased tolerance for higher inflation pushed Treasury yields higher. At its policy meeting, ...

Tennis-Svitolina says best preparation on clay in years not adding to pressure

Elina Svitolina said her extended preparation for the claycourt swing after opting out of the U.S. Open was not a guarantee of success and she will not put herself under pressure ahead of the French Open this month. Svitolina beat Marie Bou...

Delhi LG, CM wish Modi on 70th birthday

Delhis Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and wished him good health and a long lifeBaijal tweeted in Hindi, Hearty congratulations to the honourable Prime Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020