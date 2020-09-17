Galaxy M31 OneUI 2.1 update brings September security patch, new features

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has started receiving OneUI 2.1 update with the September 2020 security patch, a couple of improvements and new features such as navigation gestures, One-handed mode, new parental controls, to name a few.

The latest update comes with firmware version M315FXXU2ATI4 and requires 1.62GB free space on the phone. Here's the complete official changelog for the OneUI 2.1 upgrade for the Galaxy M31:

Changelog

Dark Mode

Night mode name changed to Dark mode

Enhanced image, text, and color adjustments for day and night environments

Darkened wallpapers, widgets and alarms while the dark mode is on

Icons and colors

Cleared app icons and system colors

Improved layouts for titles and buttons to eliminate wasted screen space

Full screen gestures

Added new navigation gestures

One-handed mode

Settings moved to Settings > Advanced features > One-handed mode

Device Care

The battery usage graph now provides more detailed information

Digital Wellbeing

Set goals to keep your phone usage in check

Use Focus mode to help avoid distractions from your phone

Keep an eye on your kids with new parental controls

Samsung Contacts