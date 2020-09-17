Galaxy M31 OneUI 2.1 update brings September security patch, new features

Galaxy M31 OneUI 2.1 update brings September security patch, new featuresDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:16 IST
The Samsung Galaxy M31 has started receiving OneUI 2.1 update with the September 2020 security patch, a couple of improvements and new features such as navigation gestures, One-handed mode, new parental controls, to name a few.
The latest update comes with firmware version M315FXXU2ATI4 and requires 1.62GB free space on the phone. Here's the complete official changelog for the OneUI 2.1 upgrade for the Galaxy M31:
Changelog
Dark Mode
- Night mode name changed to Dark mode
- Enhanced image, text, and color adjustments for day and night environments
- Darkened wallpapers, widgets and alarms while the dark mode is on
Icons and colors
- Cleared app icons and system colors
- Improved layouts for titles and buttons to eliminate wasted screen space
Full screen gestures
- Added new navigation gestures
One-handed mode
- Settings moved to Settings > Advanced features > One-handed mode
Device Care
- The battery usage graph now provides more detailed information
Digital Wellbeing
- Set goals to keep your phone usage in check
- Use Focus mode to help avoid distractions from your phone
- Keep an eye on your kids with new parental controls
Samsung Contacts
- Added Trash feature for contacts. Contacts that you delete will stay in the trash for 15 days before being deleted forever
