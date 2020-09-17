Left Menu
Nokia supports Azercell's efforts to deploy nationwide 4G connectivity

17-09-2020
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Thursday said that it will support Azercell Telecom, the largest operator in Azerbaijan, in their efforts to deploy nationwide 4G connectivity. The partnership will see the installation of Nokia's AirScale 4G base stations at over 1,400 sites across the country, including semi-urban and rural regions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Marat Hamidov, Director of Network Technology Department at Azercell, said, "With more than 5 million customers, Azercell has improved and expanded its 4G network across the country with Nokia to provide its population with equal technological opportunities and the latest innovations through its high-speed Internet.

The Azercell-Nokia deal will be the first large-scale regional deployment of 4G services outside of the capital city of Baku, the Finnish telecom company said in a press release, adding that it will be the sole supplier in this deal and will replace the former 4G provider.

Nokia's AirScale Radio Access, an industry-first commercial end-to-end 5G solution will provide the operator with high-speed mobile connectivity to cater to increasing demands whilst preparing for a smooth transition to the next-generation connectivity in the future.

Leveraging Nokia's Single RAN solution, an industry-first commercial end-to-end solution that offers huge capacity scaling and market-leading latency, Azercell will reduce complexity, increase cost efficiencies, and upgrade the network in the future via a software update.

Further, the Azerbaijan-based operator will utilize Nokia Software's NetAct Cloud network management system that provides network operators with a comprehensive view of multi-domain and multi-technology networks. It offers the best applications for daily network operations including fault management, configuration management, network and administration management, performance management, and security management.

