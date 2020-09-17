Google releases Android 11 OTA update for Pixel phones in India

Google has started rolling out the Android 11 operating system OTA update for all supported Pixel devices in India. This was confirmed by several Indian Pixels users on Twitter who also shared the screenshots of the latest OTA update.

Finally after couple of weeks, here comes #Android11 on my Pixel 2 XL, in 🇮🇳 India.whhhhhoooooo. 🤺 🎉@madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/2oZQ9fQuJY — Manikant (@real_manikant) September 17, 2020

The rollout was also confirmed by a moderator in the Pixel Community Team, saying that the Android 11 update is rolling out to all supported Pixel devices in India and they will receive feature drops during the applicable Android update and support periods for the phone.

Android 11 is the latest iteration of Google's Android operating system that was launched last week. It brings a lot of new features such as built-in screen recording, easier ways to manage conversations, Google Play system updates, improved device and media controls, privacy controls etc. to enhance the smartphone experience.