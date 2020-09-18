Google Play Store for Chromebooks now has Premium gaming section

To level up gaming offerings on Chromebooks, Google has added a new premium gaming section on Google Play that will help users discover exciting games such as Incredibox, Gamedev Tycoon and Bridge Constructor Portal.

Google said the "Works with Chromebook-certified controllers" will further enhance the gaming experience. In addition to the Stadia controller, Chromebook users can try out Logitech F710 and F310 wireless gamepads to play Play Store games.

"We're increasing the breadth of high-quality games on the Google Play Store and are also enhancing Chromebooks' gaming credentials with support for hugely popular titles on Stadia and through GeForce NOW," Google wrote in a blog post.

Chromebook users can enjoy special gaming perks on popular hits like House of Da Vinci, Project Highrise and Fallout Shelter. Further, Google is making it easier to play high-quality video games on Chromebook.

For instance, with Stadia gaming service, Chromebooks users can instantly stream and play games like PUBG, Destiny 2 and more without waiting for installation, downloads or updates. Additionally, they can enjoy three months of Stadia Pro free, getting access to more than 20 popular titles to play (applicable to Chromebooks launched June 2017 onwards).

With NVIDIA GeForce NOW, users can instantly play their favorite PC games like Fortnite, Apex LegendsTM, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, etc. across different game libraries including Steam, Uplay store and more.

Google promises more updates in the coming months to make Chromebooks even better for work and play.