Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm app removed from Google Play store for policy violation; co says app will be back shortly

Paytm, whose app was removed from Google Play store on Friday for violation of policy on sport betting activities, said the users' money linked to the accounts is safe and it is working on getting its application restored.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:55 IST
Paytm app removed from Google Play store for policy violation; co says app will be back shortly

Paytm, whose app was removed from Google Play store on Friday for violation of policy on sport betting activities, said the users' money linked to the accounts is safe and it is working on getting its application restored. On Friday, Paytm app -- which facilitates use of wallet and payments bank services -- was removed from the Google Play store. However, users who already have the app downloaded on their phones would be able to use the services. "The app was blocked for violation of play policies - a clarification of our policy was released earlier today ahead of the IPL tournament," Google said in an e-mailed response on Friday. Google also said only the app availability on its Play store is impacted and there is no impact on users. When contacted, a Paytm spokesperson said the company had recently launched the 'Paytm Cricket League' on its consumer app for users to engage in their passion of cricket and get cashbacks. "The game allows users to get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and get Paytm Cashback. Cashback is legal in India and we strictly follow all rules and laws of the land. "Unfortunately, Google believes this to be a violation of its policies and has unlisted the Paytm Android app from the Play Store," the spokesperson told PTI. The spokesperson added that the cashback feature has been removed and the app is expected to be back online soon. "We continue to work with Google to restore the app. We assure all our users that their balances and linked accounts are 100 per cent safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before," Paytm said in a blog post. Google, in its own blog post on Friday, said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play store. "We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," the blog post said. These policies are in place to protect users from potential harm, it added. There is often a surge in launches of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. Google said when an app violates these policies, it notifies the developer of the violation and removes the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. "And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. "Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," the blog post by Android Security and Privacy Vice President Product Suzanne Frey said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

R.K. Singh inaugurates developmental projects and facilities in Bihar

Shri R.K. Singh, the Union Minister of State Independent Charge for Power, New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, today, inaugurated various developmental projects and...

Justice Bhat's tenure as officiating NCLAT Chairman extended till Oct 16

The government has extended the tenure of Acting Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT, Justice B L Bhat, by one month till October 16. Justice Bhats previous extension of three months as officiating Ch...

Golf-Pieters moves into U.S. Open lead as Winged Foot shows teeth

Belgiums Thomas Pieters was making a morning charge at the U.S. Open on Friday, moving to the top of the second round leaderboard on a cold breezy day at Winged Foot Golf Club. After ideal scoring conditions on Thursday, Winged Foot looked ...

Delhi HC asks Gunjan Saxena for her take on IAF's depiction in movie based on her

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena to file an affidavit mentioning her take on the depiction of the Indian Air Force IAF and assessment on the content shown in the movie Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020