Poco X3 Indian variant to pack bigger 6,000mAh battery

Unlike the global version which is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery, the Indian variant of the Poco X3 will pack a bigger 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, Poco India hinted in a Tweet on Saturday.

Here's what you should know about the #SmoothAF, #POCOX3. It comes with,- 33W fast charger (in-box)- Turbo charging- Bigger 6attery pic.twitter.com/K74BfsSMNx — POCO India #POCOX3 (@IndiaPOCO) September 19, 2020

The Poco X3 will be launched in India on September 22 at 12 noon via Flipkart. The Indian version is also tipped to come with 8GB RAM, unlike the global variant which is available with 6GB RAM.

Poco X3: Specs and features

Except for the battery and RAM capacity, all other specs and features of the Indian version of Poco X3 will be the same as in the global Poco X3 NFC. The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is integrated into the power button.

Under the hood, the Poco X3 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G gaming chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The phone will boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 for Poco and will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging technology which is claimed to fully charge the Poco X3 in 65-minutes.

The quad-camera module at the back houses a main 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with AI Portrait Mode and a 2-megapixel Macro lens. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera housed in a tiny punch-hole.

As for the pricing, the Poco X3 is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India. Earlier this month, POCO India General Manager C Manmohan confirmed that the phone will carry a regular price tag of EUR 229 (approx. Rs 20,000) + taxes in India.