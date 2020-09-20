Left Menu
Blockchain policy ensures access to govt services 'anywhere, anytime'

The platform 'Nambikkai Inaiyam' (Blockchain Backbone) would help establish a single trusted source that would be used to create an efficient and manipulation resilient system for government services, the IT department said in a policy note. "The initiative will directly benefit the public of Tamil Nadu," it said.

The Blockchain policy, unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, would benefit the public at large by ensuring that government departments connect and design efficient workflows for users in various sectors. The platform 'Nambikkai Inaiyam' (Blockchain Backbone) would help establish a single trusted source that would be used to create an efficient and manipulation resilient system for government services, the IT department said in a policy note.

"The initiative will directly benefit the public of Tamil Nadu," it said. "The Nambikai Inaiyam is the state's blockchain backbone.

It will be a state-of-the-art blockchain platform that will allow government departments, public, start-ups, private sector to connect, transact, build secure applications and design efficient workflows upon it", it added. The blockchain facility would be a single platform that can be used for developing and deploying block chain applications for all departments and public sector enterprises within the state.

Some of the key features of the policy include seamless access to government services 'anywhere, anytime'. "It is one of the largest blockchain roll out in the country," the government said.

The facility would provide a secure, scalable and signature-based authentication for electronic data, machines and personal information. Enterprise-grade government to government and government to citizens products and services would be implemented using this infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the safe and ethical artificial intelligence policy also launched by the Palaniswami government aims to address the challenges faced in the use of AI technology. The policy recommends -- six dimensional framework, transparency and audit, accountability and legal challenges, misuse protection, digital divide and data deficit among others, the note said.

