Left Menu
Development News Edition

STPI sets up IoT open lab in Bengaluru

The first batch of IoT startups is already on board, STPI said in a statement on Monday. "The STPI IoT OpenLab will bring in transformative changes in innovation, product development and IPR creation in IoT domain by nurturing promising tech startups while providing a compelling collaborative platform," the statement said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:15 IST
STPI sets up IoT open lab in Bengaluru
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, has set up a Centre of Excellence - STPI IoT OpenLab here. The first batch of IoT startups is already on board, STPI said in a statement on Monday.

"The STPI IoT OpenLab will bring in transformative changes in innovation, product development and IPR creation in IoT domain by nurturing promising tech startups while providing a compelling collaborative platform," the statement said. IoT OpenLab would enable innovative startups to develop disruptive IoT-based applications, products and solutions in various business verticals like defence, aeronautics, industrial, agriculture, health, automotive and education, the STPI said.

The lab is spread over an area of 4,200 sq ft. It aims to support and nurture around 500 startups over a period of five years, it was stated.

The IoT OpenLab is being supported by IESA and TiE (Industry Association Partners) to provide network opportunities to startups, PES Institute of Technology and RV College of Engineering (Academic Partners) to provide academic expertise and mentoring to the startups and Cyber Media and Forum Synergy (VC/Angel Partners) to provide funding access and opportunities to the startups. The industry partnership covers ONsemi, Kyocera, NXP, Analog devices, ST Micro, Infineon, Silicon Labs, Microchip, Littelfuse, and KEMET, the statement said.

STPI Director-General Omkar Rai, in his keynote address during the webinar of Going Live with STPI IoT OpenLab, said: Startups can access the STPI IoT OpenLab from all across the country and leverage the potential of mentor pool." STPI is an autonomous society under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Bank denies allegations, says will defend itself in US lawsuit

Private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Monday it will defend itself in the lawsuit filed by US-based Rosen Law Firm and expects its response to be due early next year. The bank said it is aware of a complaint that was recently filed agains...

CIBA develops new product to curb bacterial disease

The ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture CIBA on Monday said it has developed a bacteriophage-based product that is effective in biocontrol of bacterial diseases in shrimp hatchery settings, killing only specific disease-caus...

Over 3.8 lakh cos struck off under companies law in 3 years: Govt

More than 3.8 lakh companies have been struck off from official records under the companies law during the past three years, according to the government. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag ...

Iran records highest daily coronavirus cases since early June

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Iran has risen by 3,341 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally since early June, taking total cases to 425,481, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Monday. Sima Sadat Lari sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020