9stacks Signs Ace Cricketer Suresh Raina as a Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)9stacks, India’s fastest growing online poker platform today announced the signing of world-class performer and cricketer - Suresh Raina as its Brand Ambassador. 9stacks, India’s fastest growing online poker platform today announced the signing of world-class performer and cricketer - Suresh Raina as its Brand Ambassador.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (sureshraina3)

India's fastest growing online poker platform today announced the signing of world-class performer and cricketer - Suresh Raina as its Brand Ambassador. The partnership will see the cricketer in the brand's upcoming campaigns and promote 9stacks through various engagement activities. 9stacks, India's fastest growing online poker platform today announced the signing of world-class performer and cricketer - Suresh Raina as its Brand Ambassador. The partnership will see the cricketer in the brand's upcoming campaigns and promote 9stacks through various engagement activities. Raina will anchor the brand with his sports charisma and help in creating a higher brand recall amongst the key target audience. Founded by Sudhir Kamath, Pratik Kumar & Rishab Mathur in 2017, 9stacks has witnessed a meteoric rise in its popularity and has emerged as one of the most exciting online poker gaming platform in recent times. With around 350,000 users, 9stacks offers its users the experience and thrill of fast-paced and dynamic gaming. Pratik Kumar, Co-founder, 9stacks says, "Suresh Raina is an inspiration to millions of Indians. His skill as a sportsperson is a result of years of practice, passion, understanding of the game and hard-work and this skill has made him win many matches for India and become the champion that he is." Pratik further adds, "Poker is a mind sport, and like any other sport requires skill, hours of practice, studying, mathematics and strategy to master the game. We are delighted to associate with Suresh Raina who can be a true ambassador of the game and promote poker as a mind sport to a wider audience." Suresh Raina, the legendary cricketer adds, "During the lockdown, we all learned a lot of new things and I for one picked up playing poker online on 9stacks. It's a fun game of skill that makes you think and apply numerous strategies to win. I looked at all other platforms in the market but I can confidently say that 9stacks stands out as the best platform amongst all. I am thoroughly excited now to associate with the 9stacks poker platform and look forward to working closely with the brand in the coming months." We are looking forward to the ace cricketer starting his second journey with 9stacks poker because 'Once a Player Always a Player' About 9stacksWant to learn how to play and win money at poker? 9stacks is India's fastest growing online poker platform, the best poker destination for new as well as regular poker players. 9stacks is a 100% legal and professionally run poker site - reliable, safe and trusted. Focusing on user interest, 9stacks became the first poker operator to process super-fast payouts even on holidays, and to launch a full set of responsible gaming features. 9stacks app has an easy-to-use intuitive interface - you can play poker on your phone or computer; anytime, anywhere. Indeed, 9stacks is "Where India Plays Poker". Image 1: 9stacks signs Ace Cricketer Suresh Raina as a Brand Ambassador Image 2: Suresh Raina is thoroughly excited to associate with 9stacks PWRPWR

