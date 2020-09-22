E-ticketing aap of Delhi transport dept to cover all 6,600 public buses by Nov first week: Gahlot

The e-ticketing app of Delhi government's Transport department is expected to cover all 6,600 public transport buses by the first week of November, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday. Gahlot said features like its usage by non-smartphone users to buy tickets and issuing of daily and monthly passes are being incorporated into the app, that has completed its second phase trial. "The app has received a good response from the passengers. We are looking forward to covering all the cluster and DTC buses under this app by the first week of November," Gahlot said.

The glitches noticed in previous trial have been rectified, he said. The trial was conducted by a special task force constituted by the minister, which comprised of experts from transport department, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-D), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and World Resources Institute (WRI). The second phase trial from September 7- 21 covered more than 60 routes from four depots of DIMTS and two depots of DTC, a statement said.

Out of the 51,644 total tickets purchased through this app named 'Chartr' in this 14-day period, 79.4 per cent were free Pink tickets for female passengers. An average of six per cent ticketing was done through the app during the trial, whereas seven per cent tickets were sold through the app for AC buses, it said. The app has been developed with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi. The phase-1 trial of the app was conducted for three days on all cluster buses of route number 473. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore which is now available as a full version. One can also WhatsApp ''Hi'' on 9910096264 to get the app's URL, it said.

The passengers can take an e-ticket through 'Chartr' mobile app after boarding the bus. A user can also see all stoppages of a bus and all the buses arriving in half an hour period with details like ETA in it. The ETA also gets updated in real time during the passenger's journey in the bus. Once the passengers reach their destination as entered in the app, the ticket becomes invalid, added the statement.