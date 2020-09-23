Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi launches 'Made in India' Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter for Rs 549

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:13 IST
Xiaomi launches 'Made in India' Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter for Rs 549

Xiaomi India has launched the Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter, a versatile charger that can fast-charge smartphones, tablets and power banks. The charger is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and is available for purchase on mi.com and Flipkart.

The Mi 27W SonicCharge adapter (Superfast Charger) was earlier launched for Rs 999 in the country, but this time it comes with a "Made in India" label and a reduced price tag of Rs 549. It comes in a single white color option.

Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter: Specs and features

The Mi 27W SonicCharge adapter boasts 100-240VAC global standard input design and comes with four capacitances that deal with unstable voltage. It is claimed to offer 10-layer protection and supports a wide operating temperature range of -10 to 50 degrees celsius.

The charger is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and as the name suggests, the Mi 27W SonicCharge adapter supports up to 27W fast-charging.

The Mi 27W SonicCharge adapter measures 46.9 x 28 x 55.4mm and weighs 86.3g.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Jaguar burned by wildfires in Brazil is helped back to health

The caged jaguar, hit by a tranquilizer dart, rises with a pained growl on to her bandaged, burned paws.The spotted female, named Amanaci, is one of countless victims of the worst wildfires ever recorded in Brazils Pantanal, the worlds larg...

We would be down 3-0 without Jerami Grant: Nuggets head coach Malone

Denver Nuggets found a new hero in Jerami Grant on Tuesday night as they registered a 114-106 victory over the LA Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. While Jamal Murray piled 28 points, 12 assists, and eight boards, head coac...

Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID cases spike

Iraqi doctor Tariq Al-Sheibani remembers little else beyond cowering on the ground as a dozen relatives of a patient, who had just died of COVID-19, beat him unconscious.About two hours later the 47-year-old director of Al-Amal Hospital in ...

Pandemic slashes worldwide income from work by a tenth - ILO

Income earned from work worldwide dropped by an estimated 10.7, or 3.5 trillion, in the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago, the International Labour Organization ILO said on Wednesday.The figure, which does no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020