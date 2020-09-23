Xiaomi launches 'Made in India' Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter for Rs 549

Xiaomi India has launched the Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter, a versatile charger that can fast-charge smartphones, tablets and power banks. The charger is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and is available for purchase on mi.com and Flipkart.

The Mi 27W SonicCharge adapter (Superfast Charger) was earlier launched for Rs 999 in the country, but this time it comes with a "Made in India" label and a reduced price tag of Rs 549. It comes in a single white color option.

Introducing the all-new Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter. - 380V surge protection- Qualcomm quick charge 3.0 compatible- Overheat protection- Made in IndiaAvailable at ₹549 on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT & @Flipkart.know more: https://t.co/SMxa1kwq0k pic.twitter.com/8qgTBilzgL — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 23, 2020

Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter: Specs and features

The Mi 27W SonicCharge adapter boasts 100-240VAC global standard input design and comes with four capacitances that deal with unstable voltage. It is claimed to offer 10-layer protection and supports a wide operating temperature range of -10 to 50 degrees celsius.

The charger is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and as the name suggests, the Mi 27W SonicCharge adapter supports up to 27W fast-charging.

The Mi 27W SonicCharge adapter measures 46.9 x 28 x 55.4mm and weighs 86.3g.