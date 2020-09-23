Left Menu
Govt planning 'Poshan Tracker' for providing facilities, services and interlinkages: WCD Ministry

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said currently, the ministry runs the mobile based job-aid application (ICDS-CAS) in an attempt to use technology for improved service delivery and this system covers only 351 districts of the country. "The Ministry of WCD has conceptualized a digital platform, Poshan Tracker, which will be an overarching system, providing facilities, services and interlinkages, and thereby also promote real-time data with analytics," Irani said.

Govt planning 'Poshan Tracker' for providing facilities, services and interlinkages: WCD Ministry

The Women and Child Development Ministry said it has conceptualised a digital platform, 'Poshan Tracker', for holistic implementation and real-time evaluation of anganwadi and other schemes under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said currently, the ministry runs the mobile based job-aid application (ICDS-CAS) in an attempt to use technology for improved service delivery and this system covers only 351 districts of the country.

"The Ministry of WCD has conceptualized a digital platform, Poshan Tracker, which will be an overarching system, providing facilities, services and interlinkages, and thereby also promote real-time data with analytics," Irani said. She presented data according to which 6,37,155 ICDS-CAS mobile users are presently there.

She was responding to a question by a parliamentarian on "whether the government is considering a proposal for effective monitoring of anganwadi centres (AWCs) across the country through digitisation"..

