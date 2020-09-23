Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Airtel picks up 10 per cent stake in Waybeo

Established to provide assistance to the creation of a startup ecosystem that contributes to Digital India, the Airtel endeavour aims to support growth of early-stage startups in the country. Waybeo CEO Krishnan R V said the tie-up with Airtel would help the telecom company use the startups telephone-based AI services.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:42 IST
Bharti Airtel picks up 10 per cent stake in Waybeo
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Waybeo Technology Solutions hit a milestone on Wednesday when telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced picking up 10 per cent stake in the company with focus on deep AI analytics for cloud telephony. The deal, which is a part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme, would enable the 2011-founded Waybeo earn larger distribution reach, a press release said.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based Waybeo is now located in the scale-up space of Kerala Startup Mission. Established to provide assistance to the creation of a startup ecosystem that contributes to Digital India, the Airtel endeavor aims to support growth of early-stage startups in the country.

Waybeo CEO Krishnan R V said the tie-up with Airtel would help the telecom company use the startups telephone-based AI services. "We envisage a technology that analyses the feedback of Airtel customers, besides improve automation for the telecom company to perform better," he said.

As a B2B collaboration, this will enable our firm fetch more such opportunities in the future. We are capable of providing prospects in commerce that goes beyond mobile-phone and internet services," he added. The cloud telephony market in the country is registering rapid growth with businesses moving processes steadily giving prominence to cloud-based platforms.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling erases recent losses, jumping 0.6% versus weaker euro

Sterling had a turnaround of fortunes towards the end of the European session on Wednesday, rising as much as 0.6 against a weaker euro, with investors seeing some room for cautious optimism over the impending Brexit deadline.Sterling had b...

96 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur

A total of 96 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Manipur on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 9,376 in the state. According to the data, as many as 221 recoveries were also reported in the state. The total numbe...

Bangladesh's Abu Jayed tests positive for coronavirus

The Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Wednesday announced that bowler Abu Jayed has tested positive for coronavirus. BCB said that except for Jayed, all other players have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The tests were conducted on...

HC grants blanket anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted a blanket anticipatory bail to former Punjab Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini, who is accused in connection with a case related to the alleged abduction and murder of junio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020