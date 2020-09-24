Left Menu
Senate panel plans to issue subpoenas to CEO's of Google, Facebook, Twitter

The hearing will discuss a legal immunity known as Section 230 that technology companies have when it comes to liability over content posted by users. The committee will issue the subpoenas if the technology companies do not agree to appear in front of the committee by Thursday night, a spokeswoman for Senator Wicker told Reuters.

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chaired by Republican Senator Roger Wicker plans to issue subpoenas to the chief executives of Twitter, Alphabet's Google and Facebook to testify at a hearing on Oct. 1. The hearing will discuss a legal immunity known as Section 230 that technology companies have when it comes to liability over content posted by users.

The committee will issue the subpoenas if the technology companies do not agree to appear in front of the committee by Thursday night, a spokeswoman for Senator Wicker told Reuters. Politico was first to report the Senate panel's plans.

