SilkRummy Launches New Unique Rummy Game Table Features for Online Rummy Players

- Silk Rummy, India's most trusted rummy website, has launched a plethora of new and exciting rummy game table features for online cash rummy players. And the players absolutely love it. SilkRummy has been one of the market leaders in product innovation in online rummy cash game and offers some of the most advanced gaming options and features to its players.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 25-09-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 10:12 IST
SilkRummy Launches New Unique Rummy Game Table Features for Online Rummy Players

- Silk Rummy, India's most trusted rummy website, has launched a plethora of new and exciting rummy game table features for online cash rummy players. BANGALORE,India, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Rummy or 13-card rummy is one of the most popular variants of the game in the country, and the love for the game is only growing generation after generation.

When it comes to cash rummy, although a face-to-face encounter is always expected, given the hectic pace of life today, having the opportunity to play it from the comfort of your home or anywhere else at any time is nothing short of a blessing, for fans. And SilkRummy does the exact same. Thanks to India's first online real cash rummy portal, that the exciting game is just one click away. SilkRummy has made rummy an incredibly engaging and exciting game bringing the rummy cash gaming experience closest to its offline counterpart. One of the most exciting parts of play rummy on SilkRummy is that it brings together card game lovers from different geographic boundaries to play under one virtual gaming roof. From anonymous tables, to late entry on pool tables, the new game features of SilkRummy.com are bound to entice the imagination of the cash rummy players in India and make them experience online Rummy cash game like never before.

SilkRummy.com is a strong believer in the rummy game being a Game of skill and its endeavours towards these new product innovations is targeted exactly at enhancing the skill levels of its players. Take for example, the new Anonymous Rummy tables feature: SilkRummy is the first rummy website in India to offer this unique gaming feature where players can play at selected betting tables anonymously with other players. This gives players a unique opportunity to truly challenge themselves, play against players whose style of play is unknown to them, and develop a more scientific view of the game of rummy. This feature is intended for serious players who want to improve their game and get the satisfaction of beating their rivals at the rummy cash game table fairly.

Or the One Shot Rummy Game: also known as Deal Rummy, or simply a Best of 1 rummy cash game format. Players go head to head here to test out their skills in a single game of rummy and see who comes out on top. Players bet a predetermined amount of money to decide the rummy cash game that is completed in a single deal. One shot rummy is also a great filler game, in case there is waiting time to join the players' desired rummy table. And Of course, the most exciting feature which has never before been attempted in Online rummy in India: Late entry into Pool Rummy.

SilkRummy is the first rummy site in the country, and possibly the world, to launch the most popular late-entry feature in the pool rummy game format. Players can now enter their favourite pool game even after the game starts. A whole host of calculations and conditions have been worked out in order to create this unique and much desired product offering on the pool rummy game table! And the players absolutely love it.

SilkRummy has been one of the market leaders in product innovation in online rummy cash game and offers some of the most advanced gaming options and features to its players. Its philosophy of innovation with regards to building truly world class indigenous products catering to the gaming customer in India and keeping customer centricity at its forefront will continue to guide and inspire it and many others in the upcoming Gaming industry in India. About Silk Rummy SilkRummy is the most trusted rummy site in India, with over 50 million users playing rummy online regularly on the platform. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with enhanced features and strong security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24x7 customer service, SilkRummy is known to be the industry leader when it comes to providing the most enjoyable online rummy cash experience. PWR PWR

