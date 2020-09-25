Samsung launches new range of AI-powered front load washing machines, washer dryer

Samsung on Friday launched a new range of artificial intelligence-powered front load washing machines and an industry-first 7-kg washer dryer front load machine in India.

The new range of 5-star washing machines and dryers will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, and across leading retail stores. The 10 kg Fully Automatic Front Load mode and the 10 kg Washer Dryer model featuring Samsung's AI-powered Q-Rator technology are priced at Rs 67,000 and Rs 93,000 respectively.

On the other hand, the 7 Kg Washer Dryer will be offered in White and Silver color options and will be priced starting Rs 45, 590.

Features

The all-new 10-kg Fully Automatic Front Load washing machine and 10-kg Front Load Washer Dryer models pack Samsung's Q-Rator technology, an AI-powered laundry assistant that provides three smart features to manage laundry. They include Laundry Planner to schedule laundry finishing time, Laundry Recipe that provides automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles and HomeCare Wizard that proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

The new front-load machines come with Hygiene Steam technology which removes ingrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria along with inactive allergens, ensuring that the garments are clean and sanitized. With the new AddWash feature, users can add items, be it a forgotten cloth or hand washed items or detergent or fabric softener at any time during the wash cycle. Further, the Samsung AirWash technology deodorizes and sanitizes clothes including woolen coats, cotton jumpers, sweaters, and suits.

The segment-first 7-kg washer dryer model ensures enhanced washing performance, energy efficiency, fabric care and durability. Both washing machines and washer dryers come with top-notch features like Eco Bubble technology that protect delicate clothes from getting damaged and easily removes stubborn stains while a Ceramic heater provides quick heating that helps avoid scaling that takes place due to hard water.