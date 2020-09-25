India should aim to be among top 25 in global innovation rankings: Dhotre

India should aim to be among the top 25 countries in Global Innovation Index, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Friday as he stressed on the need to solve the problems of the country through innovative ideas. The minister said India has moved up 4 spots and has recently been ranked 48th by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in the Global Innovation Index 2020 rankings.

The minister said the improvement in ranking should inspire Indians to help the marginalised and underprivileged sections of the society through sustainable solutions. "It is time that India brings a paradigm shift and aim to be in the top 25 countries in the next global innovation ranking. Our Meity has launched Aatmanirbhar Bharat App innovation challenge and awarded best of Indian apps in various categories," Dhotre said at a virtual conference organised by Assocham.

He said the problems that India is facing should be solved through innovative ideas. "Now India has joined the league of the countries with most number of startups in the world. There has been appreciable policy support in different sectors," the Minister of State for IT and Communications said.

He said a nodal startup hub has been set up that will act as national coordination, facilitation and monitoring centre which will integrate all the incubation centres, startups and all the innovation related activities at the Ministry of Electronics & IT (Meity). Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Suresh Prabhu at the event said new ideas to suit the future would come from startups.

"The larger existing companies will be busy sustaining their business, it's the smaller startups that will lead the innovations. Everyone should support startups," he said.