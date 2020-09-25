Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:26 IST
Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler to put on hold her preliminary injunction issued Saturday. That injunction blocked the U.S. Commerce Department order which was set to take effect late on Sept. 20 and that would also bar other U.S. transactions with Tencent Holding's WeChat, potentially making the app unusable in the United States.

The Justice Department filing said Beeler's order was in error and "permits the continued, unfettered use of WeChat, a mobile application that the Executive Branch has determined constitutes a threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States." Tencent had put forward a "mitigation proposal" that sought to create a new U.S. version of the app, deploy specific security measures to protect the new apps source code, partner with a U.S. cloud provider for user data storage, and manage the new app through a U.S.-based entity, the filing said.

However, its proposal still allowed Tencent to retain ownership of WeChat and did not address U.S. concerns over the company, it added. Tencent declined to comment.

Lawyers for U.S. WeChat Users Alliance, the group behind the legal challenge to the WeChat ban, questioned the urgency of the government's request, noting it took the government almost five days to seek a stay. "The government's decision to sit tight for five days shows that there is no emergency," they wrote.

In support of its argument, the Justice Department made public portions of a Sept. 17 Commerce Department memo outlining the WeChat transactions to be banned. "The WeChat mobile application collects and transmits sensitive personal information on U.S. persons, which is accessible to Tencent and stored in data centers in China and Canada," the memo said. The Justice Department also separately filed under seal early Friday a classified assessment from U.S. intelligence officials on WeChat. Beeler said WeChat users who filed a lawsuit "have shown serious questions going to the merits of the First Amendment claim."

The Justice Department filing said "the First Amendment does not bar regulation of WeChat simply because it has achieved the popularity and dependency sought by (China), precisely so it can surveil users, promote its propaganda, and otherwise place U.S. national security at risk." The government sought an expedited ruling from Beeler no later than Oct. 1 on its request to stay her order pending appeal.

WeChat has had an average of 19 million daily active users in the United States, analytics firms Apptopia said in early August. It is popular among Chinese students, Americans living in China and some Americans who have personal or business relationships in China. Beeler wrote "certainly the government's over-arching national-security interest is significant. But on this record — while the government has established that China's activities raise significant national security concerns — it has put in scant little evidence that its effective ban of WeChat for all U.S. users addresses those concerns."

WeChat is an all-in-one mobile app that combines services similar to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Venmo. The app is an essential part of daily life for many in China and boasts more than 1 billion users. TikTok on Wednesday sought a similar preliminary injunction from a U.S. judge in Washington who gave the government until Friday at 2:30 p.m. to respond to the request or delay the U.S. app store ban on new TikTok downloads that is set to take effect late on Sunday.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian leader calls for U.N.-led peace conference early next year

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene an international conference early next year to launch a genuine peace process between Israel and the Palestinians. Abbas u...

Tennis-Monfils to struggle with fewer fans at French Open

If one player is going to miss massive crowds at the French Open, it is Gael Monfils, a former Roland Garros semi-finalist who will struggle to hit his stride in an almost-empty stadium. Monfils, a player with a unique ability to create an ...

De Boer takes over Netherlands team with point to prove

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer paid tribute to his predecessor Ronald Koeman on Friday and said he wants to use his time in charge of the national team to prove his doubters wrong. De Boer was appointed this week on a contract through the ...

J-K drug controller suspends operations of 4 chemist firms for violating norms

The drug controller of Jammu and Kashmir suspended the operations of four chemist firms in Jammu city on Friday for breaching provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, officials said here. Acting on reports that some chemist shops near the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020