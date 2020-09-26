Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Denmark ink pact to increase cooperation on IPRs 

The two sides will draw up a biennial work plan to implement the MoU which will include detailed planning for carrying out cooperation activities, including scope of action, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement. The MoU aims to increase IP cooperation between the two countries by way of exchange of best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP awareness among authorities, businesses and research and educational institutions, and collaboration in training programmes, exchange of experts, technical exchanges and outreach activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 14:22 IST
India, Denmark ink pact to increase cooperation on IPRs 
Representative image

India and Denmark on Saturday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase cooperation in the area of intellectual property rights (IPRs) by exchanging best practices and collaborating in training programmes. The two sides will draw up a biennial work plan to implement the MoU which will include detailed planning for carrying out cooperation activities, including scope of action, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

The MoU aims to increase IP cooperation between the two countries by way of exchange of best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP awareness among authorities, businesses and research and educational institutions, and collaboration in training programmes, exchange of experts, technical exchanges and outreach activities. Both the sides would also exchange information and best practices on processes for disposal of applications for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and Geographical Indications, as also for protection, enforcement and use of IP rights.

Besides, the MoU is aimed at enhancing cooperation in development of automation and implementation of modernisation projects, new documentation and information systems in IP and procedures for management of IP, and understanding ways to protect traditional knowledge. "This MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between India and Denmark, and provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the other country," the statement said.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra and Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark, conducted the formal signing ceremony. The MoU was signed between DPIIT and Danish Patent and Trademark Office, Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Kingdom of Denmark, it added.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Water enters in houses in Andhra's Giddaluru following heavy rains

Water entered in the houses in low lying areas of Giddaluru town following the heavy rainfall in the Nallamala forest area. The rivers in Prakasam district like Sagileru, Jampaleru, Gundlakamma are overflowing. The Giddaluru town is submerg...

Recurrent heart attacks on the decline, yet risk remains high: Study

According to new research, after surviving a heart attack, the proportion of patients who experience a repeat attack within a year fall between 2008 and 2017, with a greater decline in women than men. The research was published today in the...

Last rites of Balasubrahmanyam performed with full honour in Thiruvallur

Last rites of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam were performed with full honour at Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district on Saturday. People gathered in large numbers to pay their homage to the legendary singer.Andhra Pradesh Irrigation M...

India, Bangladesh ties built on trust, mutual respect: Envoy

India and Bangladesh are partners in development and the bilateral cooperation transcends mere transactions as it is built on trust and mutual respect, the Indian envoy here said. Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, addressing an onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020