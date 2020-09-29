Left Menu
MGID Has Been Shortlisted in The Wires APAC 2020 Awards

This year, The Wires APAC recognized MGID's Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Smart Widget, designed to meet diverse publisher goals. AMP Smart Widget is an all-in-one solution for publishers that enables them to control content monetization, by ensuring ads are placed in front of targeted consumers, without irritating them.

29-09-2020
The shortlist for The Wires APAC 2020 awards has been announced by ExchangeWire, with MGID being selected as a finalist in the "Best New Product or Service: Sell Side" category. MUMBAI, India, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, announced today that it has been shortlisted as a finalist in the "Best New Product or Service: Sell Side" category for The Wires APAC 2020 awards. The Wires APAC, conducted by ExchangeWire, recognizes the very best use of ad tech and martech across all aspects of media sales and media buying, celebrating the use of technology, expertise and innovation within the industry. This year, The Wires APAC recognized MGID's Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Smart Widget, designed to meet diverse publisher goals.

AMP Smart Widget is an all-in-one solution for publishers that enables them to control content monetization, by ensuring ads are placed in front of targeted consumers, without irritating them. All done at lightning page load speed. Smart Widget is powered by MGID's patent-pending artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm, which creates combinations of ad formats to achieve a publisher's goals, looking at monetization, user engagement and new visitor acquisition. "Online activity is increasingly going mobile, with 62% of web traffic in Asia flowing through smartphones. This makes it crucial to get the mobile experience right, since consumers want fast, relevant and unobtrusive content. Publishers and advertisers need to balance speed with real engagement, and that's exactly what MGID's AMP Smart Widget was built to enable," comments Vladyslav Stadnyk, VP of Publisher Development at MGID.

About MGID MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising that drives revenue growth for all participants of the advertising ecosystem. Since its foundation in 2008, MGID has become a leading content recommendation platform, targeting 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly. The MGID platform helps publishers retain and monetize audiences, while driving performance and awareness for brands by connecting them to unique audiences, at the right time, with the right content. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772886/MGID_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

