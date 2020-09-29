Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mi Watch Revolve launched at inaugural price of Rs 9,999 in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 12:41 IST
Mi Watch Revolve launched at inaugural price of Rs 9,999 in India

At the annual Smarter Living event, Xiaomi today launched the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch in India. It comes with a Smart Always-On-Display, heart-rate and sleep monitoring function, GPS and long-lasting battery life.

The Mi Watch Revolve will be offered in two color variants- Midnight Black with Space Black Straps and Chrome Silver with Neptune Blue Straps.

The smartwatch is priced at Rs 10,999 but consumers can grab it at an inaugural price of Rs 9,999 till Diwali. Mi Watch Revolve will go on sale on October 6 via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Amazon.

Mi Watch Revolve: Specs and features

The Mi Watch Revolve features a 46mm circular dial featuring a 1.39 inch AMOLED display with 450 nits brightness and 112 watch faces to choose from. It comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and an anti-scratch coating.

As for health monitoring, the smartwatch comes with an energy level tracker, an inbuilt Firstbeat Motion Algorithm to help users make the best health and fitness decisions and the Heart Rate Variability (HRV) function that measures time intervals between consecutive heartbeats and helps track heart health. Further, it offers 10 specialized sports modes including running, cycling, hiking, pool, spinning and swimming, to name a few.

Other features include GPS and GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, idle alert, music control, alarm, and call alerts. The Mi Watch Revolve is claimed to last up to two weeks on a single charge.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

500 years ago, another epidemic swept Mexico: smallpox

There were mass cremations of bodies entire families died and the inhabitants of the city, afraid to pull their bodies out, simply collapsed their homes on top of them to bury them on the spot. The scene, beyond even the current coronavirus...

Portugal donates 25 laptops and 2 000 masks to support reopening of schools

The Embassy of Portugal has donated 25 laptops and 2 000 masks to support the phased-in reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.The COVID-19 essentials donation and ICT devices come from the people of Portugal. We warmly accept th...

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on Nov 3 and 7: EC

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats&#160;will be held&#160; on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The votes will be counted on November 10.While bypolls to 54 assembly seats will take place on November 3,&...

Hindustan Zinc raises Rs 3,520 cr via NCDs

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3,520 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures NCDsThe issuer today...approved the allotment of 35,200 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020