Mi Watch Revolve launched at inaugural price of Rs 9,999 in India

At the annual Smarter Living event, Xiaomi today launched the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch in India. It comes with a Smart Always-On-Display, heart-rate and sleep monitoring function, GPS and long-lasting battery life.

The Mi Watch Revolve will be offered in two color variants- Midnight Black with Space Black Straps and Chrome Silver with Neptune Blue Straps.

The smartwatch is priced at Rs 10,999 but consumers can grab it at an inaugural price of Rs 9,999 till Diwali. Mi Watch Revolve will go on sale on October 6 via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Amazon.

Mi Watch Revolve: Specs and features

The Mi Watch Revolve features a 46mm circular dial featuring a 1.39 inch AMOLED display with 450 nits brightness and 112 watch faces to choose from. It comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and an anti-scratch coating.

As for health monitoring, the smartwatch comes with an energy level tracker, an inbuilt Firstbeat Motion Algorithm to help users make the best health and fitness decisions and the Heart Rate Variability (HRV) function that measures time intervals between consecutive heartbeats and helps track heart health. Further, it offers 10 specialized sports modes including running, cycling, hiking, pool, spinning and swimming, to name a few.

Other features include GPS and GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, idle alert, music control, alarm, and call alerts. The Mi Watch Revolve is claimed to last up to two weeks on a single charge.