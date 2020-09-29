Left Menu
Mi Smart Speaker with built-in Google Assistant launched for Rs 3,499

Updated: 29-09-2020 14:12 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • 12W speakers
  • DTS tuned sound
  • 2 far-field mics
  • Wireless connectivity

Xiaomi today launched the Google Assistant-powered Mi Smart Speaker alongside the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve in India. The smart speaker comes with far-field mics and touch-sensitive buttons and also supports wireless connectivity.

Starting October 1, consumers can grab the Mi Smart Speaker at a special introductory price of Rs 3, 499. In addition, buyers will get a year of free subscription to Gaana.

Mi Smart Speaker: Features

The Mi Smart Speaker boasts a metal mesh design and 10531 sound holes that deliver a true surround sound experience. It comes with a large panel on the top that features four touch-sensitive buttons that allow users to control volume (up or down), play or stop the music and mute the microphone when needed.

It is equipped with a 12W front-facing speaker with a 63.5mm sound driver to cover larger areas and Texas Instruments TAS5805M sound processor to deliver high-power and low-distortion and audio. Further, the two far-field microphones on top ensure that your voice gets heard from any corner of the room.

The Mi Smart Speaker can be paired with smart devices over WiFi or via Bluetooth, all with voice control. Other features include an inbuilt DTS audio codec and Chromecast.

