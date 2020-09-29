Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors launches 55-tonne prime mover Signa 5525.S

Equipped with three distinct drive modes (light, medium and heavy), Signa 5525.S is India's highest GCW (gross combination weight) prime mover in the 4x2 segment, Tata Motors said in a release. The model offers the power of enhanced performance and lower total cost of ownership, thereby improving revenue and reducing operating cost, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:07 IST
Tata Motors launches 55-tonne prime mover Signa 5525.S
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its 55-tonne prime mover Signa 5525.S, which is powered by a 6.7-litre engine. Equipped with three distinct drive modes (light, medium and heavy), Signa 5525.S is India's highest GCW (gross combination weight) prime mover in the 4x2 segment, Tata Motors said in a release.

The model offers the power of enhanced performance and lower total cost of ownership, thereby improving revenue and reducing operating cost, it said. Tata Motors is the country's first manufacturer to get the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certification of 55 tonne for a 4X2 prime mover, it said.

"With the introduction of the Signa 5525.S 4x2, Tata Motors continues its mission to be the pioneer in the Indian commercial vehicle industry with the widest range of products," said R T Wasan, vice-president (product line), medium and heavy commercial vehicles, Tata Motors. He added that "Tata Motors is the first manufacturer to offer the 55-tonne GCW on a 4x2 prime mover".

Each of these new vehicles come factory-fitted with the Tata Motors' digital solution for optimal fleet management, the Fleet Edge, to further enhance the productivity of the fleet and improve customer profitability, he added. The new model is available with the Signa cabin, offering 3-way mechanically adjustable driving seat, spacious sleeper berth, tilt and telescopic steering system and ample utility space, the company said in the release.

Moreover, advanced features like engine brake and iCGT brake give greater vehicle control and lower the maintenance costs, it said..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Will fight against farm laws on all fronts: Punjab CM to farmer unions

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday extended his support to farmers agitating against the draconian farm laws, saying he will convene a special session of the assembly if there is a need to amend the state laws. Chairing a meet...

Kuwait mourns Emir Sheikh Sabah, veteran defender of Arab unity

Kuwaits ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died, his office announced on Tuesday, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion.Sheikh Saba...

Golar unit CEO takes leave of absence following corruption probe

Golar LNG said on Tuesday Hygo Energy Transition Ltd Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Antonello has taken leave of absence with immediate effect, following a corruption investigation involving him in Brazil. Golar said Antonellos leave was i...

West Bengal govt moves HC against fencing at Poush Mela ground

The West Bengal government on Tuesday prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a stay on a decision by a court-appointed committee allowing fencing of the Poush Mela ground at Shantiniketan, even as the states advocate general expressed hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020