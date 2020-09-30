Gmail users can enjoy unlimited Meet calls through March 2021

Google has extended unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31, 2021 for Gmail users. Earlier, the search giant said that it would place a limit on Meet calls after September 30, but now the company has extended the deadline in view of the holiday season and the COVID-19 restrictions.

"As we look ahead to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, PTA meetings and weddings hosted over the video, we want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months," the search giant wrote in a blog post.

Google said millions of people have turned to Meet to connect safely over video. Earlier this year, Google Meet added a lot of new features to make the video conferencing tool more productive. These include the Cast functionality that takes video calls to bigger screens like smart display or TV, hands-free group video calls on Google Nest Hub Max, and the Background blur and noise cancellation feature to help limit distractions during meetings.

Now, Google is bringing the Noise cancellation feature for Android and iOS users. The feature which was introduced back in June 2020 for customers using Meet on the web intelligently filters out background noise like keyboard typing, doors opening and closing, or the sounds of a nearby construction site while still letting users' voice through.

The Noise Cancellation feature is available for only G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education customers in select markets.