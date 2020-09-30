Conde Nast launches technology lab in Bengaluru

Cond Nast, a media company headquartered in New York and London, on Wednesday announced the launch ofa technology labhere. The company would hire a new team of 60 people this year and over 300 by 2021-end to design and build the next generation of digital content platforms and experiences across its portfolio of media brands, including Vogue, GQ and Architectural Digest.

The lab has been set up to meet the organisations increasing product, design, engineering and technology needs, and to support the creation of world-class digital consumer experiences, the company said in a statement. "The Cond Nast Technology Lab will partner with existing Cond Nast teams worldwide across the whole product and technology spectrum from digital content platforms and consumer experiences, to business systems and cloud infrastructure," the statment said.