Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-New course, old rivals as Kipchoge and Bekele face off in London

For Kenya's Kipchoge, this will feel familiar after he became the first man to break two hours on a similar multi-lap course in Vienna last year, his one hour, 59.40 minutes time ruled unofficial due to pacemaker and drink station anomalies. There is no getting around his official record, however, posted 2:01.39 in Berlin in 2018 to destroy the existing mark by 78 seconds and seal his position as the sport's greatest-ever over the 26.2 mile distance.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:55 IST
Athletics-New course, old rivals as Kipchoge and Bekele face off in London
File Photo. Image Credit: twitter (@EliudKipchoge)

An unfamiliar course, poor weather, and the absence of 750,000 cheering fans suggest a world record is unlikely in Sunday's London Marathon but long-standing rivals Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele could still produce a race for the ages.

After the cancellation of the original race in April due to COVID-19, organisers have pulled together an elite-only event, featuring almost 20 laps of St James's Park, behind high fences and watched only by a handful of journalists, coaches and event officials. For Kenya's Kipchoge, this will feel familiar after he became the first man to break two hours on a similar multi-lap course in Vienna last year, his one hour, 59.40 minutes time ruled unofficial due to pacemaker and drink station anomalies.

There is no getting around his official record, however, posted 2:01.39 in Berlin in 2018 to destroy the existing mark by 78 seconds and seal his position as the sport's greatest-ever over the 26.2 mile distance. Ethiopia's Bekele had his own "GOAT" claim after winning multiple world and Olympic track titles and setting long-standing world records.

His marathon best seemed to be behind him until he somehow found a 2:01.41 in Berlin last year to miss Kipchoge's mark by two seconds. That made the East African duo the only men to have broken two hours, two minutes for the distance. It is remarkable that both won distance world titles on the track in 2003 and now, 17 years on, are still top of the pile and breaking new ground.

Bekele, who still holds the 10,000m world record having lost his 5,000m mark last month, is 38 to Kipchoge's official 35 - though many believe the Kenyan to be several years older. "It should be a great race and I'm really looking forward to it after almost a year since I last competed," Kipchoge, seeking a record fifth London title, told a remote news conference on Wednesday.

Asked what he thought of his chief rival, he said: "I respect the man, the success and the mentality of being able to train with such discipline even after such huge success." Bekele, who must have thought his podium days were over after a series of poor runs and failed finishes in the two years before his Berlin renaissance, repaid the compliment.

"We are rivals, we beat each other a few times and such a rivalry has helped keep us in the sport for so long," he said. "Of course I respect him as an athlete and for his discipline to stay in the sport for such a long time. We have the same management and share many things but we will race."

Kipchoge will wear the latest version of Nike's carbon-plated Alphafly Next% shoe, which comply with World Athletics' new restrictions on cushioning height but are still widely perceived to give a considerable advantage over traditional shoes. Bekele has opted for the older Vaporfly version that served him so well last year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA chief tests Boeing 737 MAX in certification step

Federal Aviation Administration FAA Chief Steve Dickson began a two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes. Dickson, a former...

Guj man gets death penalty for raping, killing 3-year-old girl

A special court at Anand in Gujarat sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl after kidnapping her over three years ago. The special court hearing cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences PO...

Myanmar political party chief arrested for prison escape

The leader of a party fielding the second highest number of candidates for Myanmars November elections has been arrested after local media reported allegations of a shady past, including a prison escape and financial finagling. Despite the ...

Not advisable to give Rs 100 per quintal incentive to farmers for not burning stubble: EPCA

A Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority has said it may not be a viable option to provide an incentive of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy produced to farmers for not burning stubble. If at all necessary, any such incentive should b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020