Mi Band 5 sale starts today at 12PM via Amazon and mi.com

The Mi Band 5 comes with an Automatic Activity Detection function for daily activity tracking, upgraded PPG biosensor for accurate 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress tracker and guided breathing exercises. The Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) tracks all activities in real-time and generates a PAI score based on users' personal profile and advises users how active they need to be to stay healthy.

Updated: 01-10-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:40 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • 1.1-inch full touch AMOLED display
  • 2-week battery life
  • Magnetic charging
  • 11 sports modes
  • 24-hr heart and sleep monitoring
  • Personal activity Intelligence

The Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, is set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 PM and will be available for purchase via Amazon, mi.com and Mi Home.

Priced at Rs 2,499, the fitness band was launched earlier this week alongside the Mi Watch Revolve and other smart products at Xiaomi's annual Smarter Living event. Mi Band 5 buyers will have five strap color options to choose from - Black, Navy Blue, Teal, Purple, and Orange.

Mi Smart Band 5: Features

The Mi Smart Band 5 has a 1.1-inch dynamic color AMOLED Display, a 20 percent larger display than the Mi Band 4, with 450 nits of brightness and unlimited watch faces. The band is water-resistant for up to 50 meters.

Further, the fitness band comes with a Women's Health Tracking feature that tracks the menstrual cycle and provides reminders in advance. It also offers 11 professional sports modes including Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Jump Rope, Power Walking, Pool Swimming, Yoga, jump rope, Rowing machine and Freestyle.

With Magnetic Charging, the fitness tracker charges completely in less than two hours and can last up to two weeks on normal mode and three weeks on power-saving mode. The Mi Smart Band 5 offers several other features like Idle Alerts, app notifications, weather forecast, music control, remote camera control, Find My Phone and OTA upgrade.

