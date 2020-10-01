Live Unfiltered. The New MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched in India

Left Menu
Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Exclusive design elements, from unique to extraordinary that open-up a world of individual styling and unfiltered experiences. If you're spontaneous, outgoing, and like to live life unfiltered, this is the car for you.” The new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is available in Deep Laguna metallic exterior colour at an ex-showroom price of INR 44,90,000*.

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Exclusive design elements, from unique to extraordinary that open-up a world of individual styling and unfiltered experiences. • Limited to 15 units, available for booking only on the MINI Online Shop.

#SidewalkEdition #LiveUnfiltered #MINILove #MINIIndia #TheMINIConvertible #MINIOnlineShop #SwitchToOnline #TheMINIThings MINI India introduces a special edition of its best-selling Convertible, the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in. MINI has a long history of creating special models with high-quality features and distinct designs. The new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is based on the first special edition of this line which was launched in 2007. The unique design elements on the exterior and interior celebrate the free spirit of unlimited open-air excitement.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “MINI was born out of a crisis. It’s a brave and daring brand that is authentic, inventive and optimistic by nature. It brings people and communities together, offering them unique and unfiltered experiences even in the most extraordinary times. The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is a perfect tribute to the MINI philosophy and the challenges of the current time. MINI has once again created an unmatched combination of the legendary go-kart feeling and open-top driving experience. It celebrates a rich heritage of unfiltered excitement and driving fun. The exclusively crafted elements of this limited edition create moments of pure emotion with unbridled energy. If you're spontaneous, outgoing, and like to live life unfiltered, this is the car for you.” The new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is available in Deep Laguna metallic exterior colour at an ex-showroom price of INR 44,90,000*. *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local Authorised MINI Dealer.

The new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition - Exclusive Features. The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition combines iconic with contemporary to create aesthetically compelling contrasts. An extra touch of exclusivity is added with the Deep Laguna Metallic exterior colour that is specially developed for this edition, the striking geometric pattern of the soft-top electric roof that opens within 20 seconds makes a lasting impression along with the specially designed 43.18 cm/17" light-alloy wheel Scissor Spoke 2-tone. Individual side scuttles in the Sidewalk design, door sill finishers made of brushed aluminum also in Sidewalk design and striking bonnet stripes with delicate pinstripes further complement and enhance its unique look.

The interior features a design that is premium as well as harmonious and offers the finest workmanship in every small detail. MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk leather seats in Anthracite with braided piping in Dark Petrol and accent seams in Energetic Yellow. The new illuminated interior surface features a decorative cockpit and door trim with Petrol finish. The multi-function Sport Leather steering wheel with a discreet Sidewalk logo and contrast seams in Petrol add touches of individual styling. At the heart of the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is the adrenalin pumping 2-litre 4-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology. It mobilises a peak output of 192 hp/ 141 kW and a maximum torque of 280 Nm. The car sprints from 100 km/hr in 7.1 seconds and the top speed is limited to 230 km/hr.

The newly developed 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with double clutch and steering wheel paddles enables smooth gear shifts, optimised acoustic and vibration response and contributes to the sophisticated characteristics of the drive system. The MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, the Sport mode is geared towards active driving fun while the Green mode supports fuel-efficient driving.

The new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is stacked with a range of intuitive safety technologies. The standard safety equipment comprises of Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator. The standard MINIMALISM technology includes an auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, shift point display and electromechanical power steering. Another cool feature is the MINI Excitement Package, which comprises LED interior and ambient lighting as well as a projection of the MINI logo on the ground on the driver's side when the door is opened.

Internet: www.mini.in

