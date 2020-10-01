OxygenOS update brings Sept security patch to OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 series

The OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 series have started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.8 and OxygenOS 10.3.5 update respectively, in India and globally, OnePlus announced in a forums post.

OnePlus is pushing the OTA in a staged manner which means it will be received by a limited number of users and a broader rollout will begin in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

The latest OTA brings September 2020 security patch, system improvements and few optimizations. Here's the complete changelog for all the devices:

OnePlus Nord

System

Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings > Apps & Notifications > Notifications > Advanced Hide silent notifications in the status bar )

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2020.09

Camera

Optimized image stabilization performance

Display

Improved general display calibration

Network

Optimize the network stability

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

System