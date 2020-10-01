Left Menu
OxygenOS update brings Sept security patch to OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 series

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:31 IST
OxygenOS update brings Sept security patch to OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 series
Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

The OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 series have started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.8 and OxygenOS 10.3.5 update respectively, in India and globally, OnePlus announced in a forums post.

OnePlus is pushing the OTA in a staged manner which means it will be received by a limited number of users and a broader rollout will begin in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

The latest OTA brings September 2020 security patch, system improvements and few optimizations. Here's the complete changelog for all the devices:

OnePlus Nord

System

  • Newly added "Hide silent notifications in status bar" feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings > Apps & Notifications > Notifications > Advanced Hide silent notifications in the status bar )
  • Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.09

Camera

  • Optimized image stabilization performance

Display

  • Improved general display calibration

Network

  • Optimize the network stability

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

System

  • Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly (Route: Settings > OnePlus Tips & Support)
  • Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience (OP7 Pro Only)
  • Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

