Google Play Pass expands to 24 new countries across Europe

Google Play Pass, a monthly subscription service that provides access to hundreds of well-known games and apps without ads and in-app purchases is now expanding to 24 new countries across Europe.

The new countries getting the Google Play Pass service include (via Android Police)- Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden.

Launched in September 2019, Google Play Pass was initially available in the U.S. and was expanded to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom in July 2020.

Play Pass provides a high-quality, curated collection of titles with new apps and games added every month. Android users can get started with a one-month trial by simply opening the Play Store app, tapping the menu at the top left, and looking for Play Pass. In addition, family managers can share access to the service with up to 5 other family members and can access the service individually.