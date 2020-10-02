Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day. Defending champion Rafa Nadal faces unseeded Italian Stefano Travaglia later in the day.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:46 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (all times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem began his third-round clash against Norwegian 28th seed Casper Ruud on Court Philippe Chatrier. The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal faces unseeded Italian Stefano Travaglia later in the day. READ MORE:

Easy as you like again for Djokovic Shapovalov suffers fifth set heartbreak against Carballes Baena

Ousted Shapovalov takes swipe at schedule, balls and bubble Fifth seed Tsitsipas swats aside Cuevas to reach third round

Kenin huffs and puffs into French Open third round Ostapenko crushes second seed Pliskova in Paris

Ostapenko rediscovers art of dropshot in big Paris win Jelena Ostapenko v Karolina Pliskova - match stats

Muguruza eases into French Open third round Tunisia's Jabeur plays mind games to climb rankings

Former runner-up Stephens crashes out of French Open Few spectators or none makes little difference to Kvitova

Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Canadian teen Fernandez reaches third round in Paris Brain over brawn as Canadian Fernandez plots path to top 10

Anisimova faces Halep in rematch, hoping to dedicate win to father Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova

French Open order of play on Friday

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Showtime renews hit drama series 'Billions' for sixth season

Critically-acclaimed series Billions has been ordered for sixth season by Showtime. In a statement, the network also announced that actor Corey Stoll, who guest starred as Mike Prince in season five, will return as a series regular.Created ...

INS Shivaji conducts series of activities as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

As part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, INS Shivaji conducted a series of activities from 15 Sep to 02 Oct 2020. The Establishment drove a massive campaign to spread awareness regarding proper segregation and disposal of waste, through lectu...

Citi analysts says UK and EU on course for rudimentary Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union remain on course to strike a basic deal for their future, post-Brexit trade relationship, analysts at U.S. bank Citi said on Friday.On balance, the two sides are still converging on a rudimentary Brexit deal, ...

Soccer-Bayern, Leipzig players back for Germany duty in Nations League

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players, who were rested for Germanys previous set of international matches last month, were called up on Friday for their upcoming Nations League games with coach Joachim Loew naming a 29-man squad. Among those...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020