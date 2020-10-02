Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:21 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (all times GMT): 1039 SWIATEK SENDS BOUCHARD PACKING

Poland's Iga Swiatek eased past Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 6-2 to book a spot in the fourth round of the French Open. READ MORE:

Easy as you like again for Djokovic Shapovalov suffers fifth set heartbreak against Carballes Baena

Ousted Shapovalov takes swipe at schedule, balls and bubble Fifth seed Tsitsipas swats aside Cuevas to reach third round

Kenin huffs and puffs into French Open third round Ostapenko crushes second seed Pliskova in Paris

Ostapenko rediscovers art of dropshot in big Paris win Jelena Ostapenko v Karolina Pliskova - match stats

Muguruza eases into French Open third round Tunisia's Jabeur plays mind games to climb rankings

Former runner-up Stephens crashes out of French Open Few spectators or none makes little difference to Kvitova

Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Canadian teen Fernandez reaches third round in Paris Brain over brawn as Canadian Fernandez plots path to top 10

Anisimova faces Halep in rematch, hoping to dedicate win to father Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova

French Open order of play on Friday 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem began his third-round clash against Norwegian 28th seed Casper Ruud on Court Philippe Chatrier. The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal faces unseeded Italian Stefano Travaglia later in the day.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's 10-year yield hits record low as Trump, deflation underpin bonds

Italys 10-year bond yield fell to a record low on Friday as the countrys debt outperformed a broader bond rally after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Trumps positive test result added to uncertainty around N...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on 'Serious Men': It's a local character with global appeal

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says theres a reflection of all things Indian in his latest Serious Men, a film which presents the ground reality of the country and yet has the potential to reach the global audience.&#160; Directed by Sudhir Mis...

Maha: Infant found dead in well was murdered, accused held

Police on Friday said that the 10- month-old boy, who was found dead in a well in Maharashtras Satara district, was allegedly murdered by a man, who has been arrested. Police said that the 27-year-old accused used to stalk and harass the in...

Nigeria to reopen federal government schools from Oct 12

Nigeria will allow federal government schools to reopen from October 12, while schools run by states and private owners may open on their own timetables, the education minister said on Friday. New COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, Africas most pop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020