Official listing showcases color variants of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:40 IST
Official listing showcases color variants of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)

Samsung announced the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone at its 'Life Unstoppable' virtual live event held early last month. Initially, the phone was revealed in black color and now its two more color variants have appeared online, all thanks to an official listing.

The listing on the Samsung Mobile Press page showcases the high-resolution renders of Galaxy A42 5G in Gray, Black and White color options.

Image: Galaxy A42 5G White

Image: Galaxy A42 5G Gray (L) and Black (R)

Image: Galaxy A42 5G in Black color

The Galaxy A42 5G will be available for purchase beginning in November via the Samsung online shop and stores in Germany. The phone carries a price tag of EUR369 (approx. Rs 32,000).

Galaxy A42 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A42 5G boasts a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 20-megapixel selfie snapper with portrait mode. The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the screen.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy A42 supports 5G connectivity and it is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform.The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support

The quad-camera setup at the back includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth camera with live focus.

