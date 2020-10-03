Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans 6 individuals in front running case of India Infoline Group 

Big client refers to IIFL Asset Management and alternative investment fund schemes. Sebi found that Santosh Brijraj Singh, a dealer of IIFL group entities, after becoming privy to the non-public information of the impending orders of the big clients communicates the same, directly or indirectly, to his connected entity Adil Gulam Suthar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:01 IST
Sebi bans 6 individuals in front running case of India Infoline Group 
Sebi found that Santosh Brijraj Singh, a dealer of IIFL group entities, after becoming privy to the non-public information of the impending orders of the big clients communicates the same, directly or indirectly, to his connected entity Adil Gulam Suthar. Image Credit: ANI

Sebi has barred six individuals from the capital market after it unearthed a front running case involving a dealer of India Infoline Group and his connected entities using mule accounts. It was also observed that these individuals were front running the trades of IIFL Asset Management and several alternative investment fund schemes under IIFL Wealth Management.

IIFL Wealth is part of India Infoline Group. The regulator examined KYC details, call data records, bank statements of the suspected individuals to probe relationships between various individuals under its scanner in the case, after Sebi's own internal surveillance system-generated front running alerts against Virendra Pratap Singh and Neha Virendra Singh between December 2019 and March 2020.

In its interim order, Sebi said the trading pattern showed deployment of BBS (Buy-Buy-Sell) or SSB (Sell-Sell-Buy) strategies -- two typical modes of front running under which front runners place buy or sell orders just before the final buy or sell order of the big client and then place sell or buy orders, respectively, after the price of the stock has risen or fallen following the execution of the final order by the big client. Big client refers to IIFL Asset Management and alternative investment fund schemes.

Sebi found that Santosh Brijraj Singh, a dealer of IIFL group entities, after becoming privy to the non-public information of the impending orders of the big clients communicates the same, directly or indirectly, to his connected entity Adil Gulam Suthar. Subsequently, both of them used the mule account sets to carry out the front running trades. Further, they have also earned significant profits to the tune of Rs 58 lakh while front running the trades.

It further said Santosh B Singh and Adil Gulam Suthar have placed orders from the trading accounts of the mule account holders-- Virendra Pratap Singh, Neha Virendra Singh, Gulammohammed Gulamabbas Shaikh and Mohammedidrish A Shaikh. Once the proceeds are credited into the bank accounts of the four front runners by Santosh B Singh, Adil Gulam Suthar withdraws the same in cash from an ATM within a few days from the credit, Sebi said in its 66-page order.

Following the bank account statements of these entities, it was found that cash deposits were made in the front running bank accounts to undertake the front running activity. Subsequently, the proceeds generated from such activity have been withdrawn in cash through ATMs in order to circumvent the audit trail.

By indulging in such activities, they violated the provisions of PFUTP norms (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices). Accordingly, Sebi in an order on Thursday barred the six individuals from " buying, selling or dealing in the securities market or associating themselves with the securities market, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever till further directions".

Besides, the regulator has put several other restrictions on them.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CM Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that he is recommending a CBI probe into the Hathras case, amid a growing political storm over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit victim who was assaulted and allegedly gang...

PM Modi to inaugurate mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence on Oct 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate RAISE 2020, a mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence AI on October 5. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY and NITI Aayog are organising the mega virtual summit on...

Over 300 people protest in Paris against human rights violations in China

More than 300 people belonging to several groups gathered at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris to protest against the human rights violations in China and join the global resistance against the Chinese Communist Party. The...

People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said peoples faith in the Sangh is constantly increasing because of the social work being done by the organisation. On the first day of his two-day visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat held discussions with RSS worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020