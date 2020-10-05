Left Menu
Here's how much Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will cost in India

Meanwhile, citing reliable industry sources, IANS on Monday said that the Galaxy S20 FE will be arriving in India on October 6 and the premium smartphone will be priced around Rs 50,000.

Updated: 05-10-2020 17:36 IST
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) in India very soon and now a fresh leak has revealed that it will be priced starting at Rs 49,999 in the country.

The price leak comes courtesy of a 91 Mobiles' report citing retail sources. To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE was unveiled late last month in global markets and its 5G variant is priced starting at USD699. In India, Samsung will be launching only the 4G model with Exynos chipset as opposed to its 5G variant which is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The flagship smartphone will be offered in six color options- Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Orange and Cloud Red.

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Specifications

The Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole that houses a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the display.

In terms of performance, the device is armored with Exynos 990 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast-charging and fast wireless charging. It boots Android 10-based One UI 2.0 with a promise of three generations of Android OS upgrades.

As for cameras, the Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera module that includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, A 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP Telephoto lens with Space Zoom that includes 3x Optical Zoom, up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom and OIS.

The Galaxy S20 FE comes with IP68 water and dust resistant rating.

