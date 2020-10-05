Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch brings smaller size options with cheaper price tag

Fossil has launched the Gen 5E smartwatch that retains all the favorite features of the Gen 5 watch including a built-in speaker, multi-day battery modes, heart rate and activity tracking whilst offering smaller size options.

The Fossil Gen 5E has three male-centric 44mm models and four new smaller 42mm models aimed at women. The smartwatch comes in stainless steel, silicone and leather case options and four color options- Rose Gold, Black, Silver and Smoke.

The 44mm models include:

Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Silicone

Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Stainless Steel

Gen 5E Smartwatch Brown Leather

The 42mm models include:

Gen 5E Smartwatch Blush Silicone

Gen 5E Smartwatch Two-Tone Stainless Steel

Gen 5E Smartwatch Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel

Gen 5E Smartwatch Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh

Starting today, the Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch is available for pre-order in the U.S. and will go on sale in November. All the models are priced at USD 249.

Fossil Gen 5E: Specs and features

The Fossil Gen 5E features a 1.19-inch Always-on AMOLED display with 390 x 390-pixels resolution and thousands of watch faces to choose from. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Under the hood, the watch is armored with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 4GB storage. The Fossil Gen 5E runs Wear OS by Google and is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0+ and iOS 12.0or above.

For health and wellness monitoring, the Fossil Gen 5E tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more health metrics. It is equipped with a PPG heart rate sensor and an off-body IR sensor.

Other features onboard the smartwatch include notifications for calls, texts, mobile apps, a built-in speaker to answer and make calls, Google Pay for making contactless payments, Google Assistant, alarm and more.

The Fossil Gen 5E fully charges in less than an hour and features Smart Battery Modes that extend the watch's battery life for multiple days. Connectivity options include; Bluetooth v4.2 LE, Watch GPS, NFC and WiFi.