Google releases October 2020 update for Pixel phones

The OTA update brings the monthly security patch, few improvements and also fixes some bugs including for the missing auto-rotate icon, undetected overview swipe gesture, among others. The Pixel 4a gets additional improvements for auto-brightness response and touch sensitivity with screen protectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-10-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 09:06 IST
(Representative Image)

Google has started rolling out October 2020 update for all supported Pixel phones. The latest over-the-air update will come with build number RP1A.201005.004 for Pixel 2 / XL, Pixel 3 / XL, Pixel 3a / XL and Pixel 4 / XL and build number RP1A.201005.006 for the Pixel 4a.

"We have provided the monthly Android/Pixel update for October 2020. All supported Pixel devices running Android 11 will receive these software updates as part of the October 2020 update, which begins rolling out to users today," Google said in the Pixel Phone Community forum.

The OTA update brings the monthly security patch, few improvements and also fixes some bugs including for the missing auto-rotate icon, undetected overview swipe gesture, among others. The Pixel 4a gets additional improvements for auto-brightness response and touch sensitivity with screen protectors.

Here's the official changelog for all the devices receiving the October 2020 update:

Sensors

  • Improvement for auto-rotation in certain device orientations (not for Pixel 2 / XL)
  • Improvements to auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions (only on pixel 4a)

System

  • Fix for some device stuck during boot

System UI

  • Fix to prevent inadvertent disablement of call notifications
  • Fix for missing auto-rotate icon in certain device orientations
  • Fix for undetected overview swipe gesture in the launcher

Touch

  • Improvements for touch sensitivity with screen protectors (Pixel 4a)

As always, the update is being rolled out in phases, so it may take some time to reach all supported devices. Users will receive notifications once the update becomes available for their Pixel devices.

