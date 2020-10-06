Left Menu
C-DAC to Commission India’s Fastest HPC-AI Supercomputer PARAM Siddhi - AI with NVIDIA

C-DAC to Commission India's Fastest HPC-AI Supercomputer 'PARAM Siddhi – AI', Built with NVIDIA DGX A100 Systems Connected with NVIDIA Mellanox HDR InfiniBand Network, C-DAC HPC-AI Engine, AI Software Stack and Cloud Platform. Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire IndiaNVIDIA today announced that the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will be commissioning India's largest HPC-AI supercomputer 'PARAM Siddhi – AI' -- a machine with 210 AI Petaflops (6.5 Petaflops Peak DP), based on the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD reference architecture comprising of 42 NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, connected with NVIDIA Mellanox HDR InfiniBand networking along with indigenously developed HPC-AI engine, Software Frameworks, Cloud Platform by C-DAC

With the approval of Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon'ble Minister of E&IT and L&J, Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney (Secretary, MeitY), Prof Ashutosh Sharma (Secretary, DST) and recommendation of National Supercomputing Mission (NSM – a Government of India Initiative) Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chaired by Dr. V K Saraswat, Member, Niti Aayog this initiative will put India's leadership on top of global AI supercomputing research and innovation, thanks to the dynamic efforts of Shri Abhishek Das, young innovative Scientist and Program Director (HPC-AI Infrastructure Development) at C-DAC for conceiving the idea, designing the architecture of the largest HPC-AI Infrastructure in India

Dr. Hemant Darbari, Director General, C-DAC said, "PARAM Siddhi – AI, the State-of-the-Art large-scale HPC-AI scalable infrastructure that will be established under National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) at Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) with support from Niti Aayog, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India using NVIDIA Next Generation technology, C-DAC software stack, and Cloud platform will play a pivotal role in developing a vibrant ecosystem for research and innovation in science and engineering. With three decades of expertise in AI and augmenting the AI and Language Computing Mission Mode Program of C-DAC, this infrastructure will accelerate experiments and outcomes for India specific grand challenge problems in Health Care, Education, Energy, Cyber Security, Space, Automotive, and Agriculture. It will catalyze partnerships with Academia, Industry, MSMEs, and Start-ups." "NVIDIA is committed to supporting nations across the globe in their mission to advance the frontiers of AI-enabled research," said Charlie Boyle, General Manager and Vice-President of DGX systems at NVIDIA. "The turnkey NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD architecture is central to helping C-DAC deploy its supercomputer in record time. With this new AI supercomputer, C-DAC will be able to unleash AI innovation at incredible scale to help India address some of its most important challenges now, and in the future."

