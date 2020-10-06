Left Menu
Development News Edition

LinkedIn launches 'Stories' in India to help members share everyday professional moments

"In a virtually connected world, 'Stories' are the virtual water coolers, where members can share their everyday professional moments in a creative and authentic way, and find a new way to stay connected with their networks," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn. Stories allow members to send messages to connections and followers, and 'mention'/tag connections in a story.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:41 IST
LinkedIn launches 'Stories' in India to help members share everyday professional moments

With the growing importance of a virtually connected world, leading professional network LinkedIn on Tuesday launched 'Stories' in India to help members share everyday professional moments and experiences with their communities. This new feature allows members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long, which will be visible on their profiles for 24 hours, a LinkedIn release said.

The India launch of LinkedIn Stories saw business leaders, stand-up comedians, and other influential voices such as Vani Kola, Kiran Bedi, Rahul Subramanian, and Anny Divya, use the new feature to show their work setup, share productivity tips, celebrate return to work and revisit happy memories. "In a virtually connected world, 'Stories' are the virtual water coolers, where members can share their everyday professional moments in a creative and authentic way, and find a new way to stay connected with their networks," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

Stories allow members to send messages to connections and followers, and 'mention'/tag connections in a story. They can also see who has viewed their story, increasing engagement and giving insight on activity for your posts, the release said. For India, LinkedIn has also launched six localised stickers that serve as quirky depictions of the work-life unique to the country.

The platform also introduced a new, streamlined search experience, which will for the first time introduce a blended search results page with defined recommendations organised by people, jobs, groups, companies, schools, content, LinkedIn Learning courses and online events. To help keep conversations going, the platform has also introduced a variety of new features that allow for richer ways to communicate while also giving members more control over messages and conversations.

The new messaging experience also offers video meeting integration, making it easy for members to switch the conversation from chat to face-to-face using Microsoft Teams, Bluejeans by Verizon, or Zoom directly in their LinkedIn message threads, the release said..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Maldives ex-vice president jailed again for money laundering

The former vice president of the Maldives has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and embezzlement under orders from the former president. The Criminal Court on Monday night also fined Ahmed Adee...

Trump's doctor leans on health privacy law to duck questions

President Donald Trumps doctor leaned on a federal health privacy law Monday to duck certain questions about the presidents treatment for COVID-19, while readily sharing other details of his patients condition. But a leading expert on the H...

Australia tips into record budget deficit as govt cuts tax, boosts jobs support

Australia pledged billions in tax cuts and measures to boost jobs on Tuesday to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 slump in a budget that tips the country into its deepest deficit on record. Prime Minister Scott Morrisons co...

Saina, Kashyap pull out of Denmark Open

Star Indian badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Tuesday pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, which will restart the international calendar at Odense from October 13. The BWF World Tour was shut down follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020