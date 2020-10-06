IDEMIA rolls out contactless facial recognition device for access control in India

Biometric security solutions provider IDEMIA on Tuesday said it is rolling out its contactless facial recognition access control device 'VisionPass' in the domestic market amid the increasing need for a touchfree approach while accessing public or private spaces in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. VisionPass, the face recognition device for physical access and time and attendance control, combines IDEMIA's latest advances in artificial intelligence and image processing with 2D, 3D, and infrared cameras to offer a fully hands-free experience, the company said in a release.

The France-headquartered multinational technology company also provides a contactless biometric fingerprint device, MorphoWave Compact, for access control. "With superlative biometric terminals like VisionPass and MorphoWave Compact and their touchless sensor technology in the Indian market, establishments now have the choice to ensure a fully contactless experience for access control everywhere for authorized users, through these robust, reliable, and powerful devices," the company said.

People's life in the last few months (since the emergence of the pandemic), have been drastically impacted, creating completely new requirements for a contactless approach, especially while accessing public or private spaces, it said. These contactless devices for access control answer these new requirements by offering a hygienic, contactless, and frictionless experience, it added.

IDEMIA provides augmented identity for international clients from financial, telecom, public security, IoT sectors.