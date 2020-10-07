Left Menu
Google brings visual Web Stories to Discover

Web Stories are just an extension of a website and are entirely under the direction of creators and publishers. Anyone, an individual creator or a publisher can create Web Stories in minutes with drag-and-drop tools like the Web Story editor for WordPress, MakeStories and NewsroomAI.

Updated: 07-10-2020 11:15 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google is bringing visual and immersive Web Stories to Discover which is part of its official app for Android and iOS. To Browse Web Stories, tap on a Story on the shelf and again tap to move forward to the next page, or swipe to an entirely different Story in the carousel.

The Web Stories carousel is now available in the United States, Brazil and India in both English and Hindi at the top of the Discover section. The new feature will expand to more languages, countries, and Google surfaces in the future.

When you open your Google app on Android and iOS and swipe below, or if you swipe right from your Android home screen, you'll be familiar with Discover -- the feed of articles consisting of a range of topics from across the web. Around the globe, over 800 million continue to use Discover to keep up on their interests and hobbies. Today we are bringing visual and immersive Web Stories to Discover.

Google

With more than 800 million monthly users, the Google app will now let users find some of the best visual content from around the web. Google said it has been collaborating with a wide variety of publishers and creation tools in the U.S, India and Brazil to jumpstart the Web Stories ecosystem and build out its features.

